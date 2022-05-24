OneWeb, TinSky team on LEO satellite gateway for West Africa

LONDON – OneWeb is a global communications network powered through space, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. Tinsky Connect was selected as OneWeb's technical engineering partner for its first west African SNP. The gateway is located in Tema on the outskirts of Accra, Ghana on a site of six hectares. The site is owned and run by ComSys who will continue to host the gateway on behalf of OneWeb.

Alan Geldenhuys, Executive Director of TinSky Connect Group says OneWeb and TinSky Connect worked closely together in all aspects of bringing the installation of antenna to completion in just six weeks.

TinSky Connect is a leading provider of converged communication solutions to Africa's satellite, wireless and land/airborne mobility markets. With 21 years' experience, the company has played a major role in developing several leading first-to-market satellite solutions and managed service offerings, including managed service platforms, radio telescopes and land/air mobility solutions.

OneWeb's first SNP gateway in Africa, located in Hartebeesthoek, South Afica is also nearing completion with others in Senegal and Mauritius currently under development.

