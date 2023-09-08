OIF touts ECOC interop demos

FREMONT, Calif. – OIF, where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done, will showcase its largest-ever multi-vendor interoperability demonstration at ECOC 2023, being held October 2-4 in Glasgow, Scotland. Additionally, during ECOC, OIF will continue its commemoration of 25 years dedicated to driving meaningful progress in the industry.

39 companies will participate in live and static interoperability demos at OIF's booth #304, highlighting advancements in four key technology areas: 400ZR+ optics, Co-Packaging solutions, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations.

The collaborative efforts of OIF's network operator, system vendor, component vendor and test equipment vendor members will be on display at ECOC, illustrating their contributions in driving the adoption of technologies for both present and future networks. OIF member companies participating in the demo are Adtran; Alphawave Semi; Amphenol; Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.; Broadcom Inc.; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Casela Technologies; Ciena; Cisco Systems; Coherent; Credo Technology Group; Eoptolink; EXFO; Fujitsu Optical Components; Hisense Broadband; Infinera; Juniper Networks; Keysight Technologies; Linktel Technologies; Lumentum; MACOM Technology Solutions; Molex; MultiLane, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Nokia; O-Net Technologies; Precision Optical Transceivers, Inc.; Quantifi Photonics; Samtec; Semtech; Senko Advanced Components; Sicoya; Source Photonics; Sumitomo Electric Industries; Synopsys; Telefonica S.A.; VIAVI Solutions and Wilder Technologies. The interoperability demo is supported by participating companies Telefonica and LightRiver. Telefonica is the hosting consulting network operator, and LightRiver is a host for technology-specific pre-demonstration integration testing.

Read the full press release here.



