OIF launches Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) Framework

FREMONT, Calif. – OIF, where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done, today announced the launch of an innovative new project, the Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) Framework. The project, initiated at the Q2 2023 Technical and MA&E Committees meeting in May, will focus on studying new energy-efficient electrical and optical interfaces (which, among others, includes the next generation of low power optics, also referred to as "Linear" or "Direct Drive"). These new interfaces will be required to meet the demands of various applications such as data center networking, artificial intelligence (AI) training/machine learning (ML) and disaggregation.

Through this project, OIF will explore and study energy-efficient links with less than fully retimed interfaces, which have the potential to unlock a multitude of benefits for diverse stakeholders. The objective is to identify critical applications and their requirements for next-generation electrical and optical links, including die-to-die, co-packaged, near-packaged and pluggable solutions. The project will conduct a thorough study to identify critical issues associated with these links and identify opportunities to pursue interoperability standards. The findings of the study will be outlined in the Framework Document, which will serve as a technical white paper for the project.

Additionally, Yi Tang, Cisco Systems, was recently appointed as PLL Working Group Electrical Vice Chair.

