Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Nokia, Nomios Group to triple capacity for GÉANT in Europe

News Wire Feed

ESPOO, Finland, ZOETERWOUDE, Netherlands, AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – Nokia, Nomios Group and GÉANT today announced that GÉANT, the collaboration of European National Research and Education Networks (NRENs), will deploy a state-of-the-art IP/MPLS solution from Nokia as part of a 10-year frame agreement led by Nomios Group, a leading European provider of cybersecurity services and solutions. As part of its GN5 IP/MPLS routing and switching replacement project, GÉANT will be the first NREN in the world to deploy 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) routing interfaces, tripling capacity and supercharging its 50,000 km network by establishing a resilient and secure foundation for extreme collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst an international alliance of researchers.

GÉANT interconnects 40 NRENs in 40 European countries, and links 50 million users and institutions to more than 100 additional NRENs in every region of the world. The high-performance IP backbone network will be the foundation for a global coalition of researchers focused on breakthrough research across disciplines such as high-energy physics, biomedicine, radio astronomy, and climate-impacting weather conditions.

Over the past five years, the GÉANT network has experienced 30 percent traffic growth each year and is now carrying more than 7 Petabytes of data daily. This is due, in large part, to the proliferation of instruments such as telescopes, sensors and detectors, which gather more data with greater precision, sensitivity and speed. Supercomputers process vast volumes of data, analyzing and validating findings. Given the high level of collaboration between allied institutions, that data must be transferred rapidly, reliably, securely, and cost-effectively.

The GÉANT GN5 IP/MPLS Routing and Switching Infrastructure Replacement project represents a strategic go-to-market partnership between Nomios and Nokia, bringing together Nomios' extensive experience in designing and implementing robust networking solutions, combined with Nokia's expertise in delivering cutting-edge IP network technology for the world's most critical networks. Under the terms of the agreement, Nomios and Nokia will undertake the complete replacement and upgrade of GÉANT's existing IP/MPLS routing and switching infrastructure, ensuring enhanced scalability, security, and reliability for GÉANT's extensive network operations. Additionally, Nomios and Nokia will provide comprehensive support and maintenance services to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and smooth operations for GÉANT and its vast user base.

About the technology

The Nokia 7750 Service Router IP/MPLS platform, which leverages in-house developed leading-edge FP5 network processing silicon, is designed to scale in support of the most demanding workloads. The FP5 chipset supports 800G transmission, which triples capacity within the existing footprint and gives GÉANT access to more bandwidth than any other routing technology available today. A layer of network protection is integrated directly into the chipset, ensuring the integrity of research data as security threats – such as DDoS attacks and data breaches – grow in size and severity. Innovations in power consumption deliver a 75 percent reduction in energy use over previous routing chipsets – giving GÉANT the runway to handle ever greater volumes of data while adhering to its sustainability goals.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE