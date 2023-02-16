Nokia next gen coherent optics to cut network power needs 60%

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the launch of its sixth-generation super-coherent photonic service engine, the PSE-6s, which is capable of reducing network power consumption by 60 percent. In addition to improving energy efficiency, network operators need to add massive capacity in response to ever-increasing demand. As the powerhouse behind the evolution of Nokia's optical transport portfolio, the PSE-6s supports the efficient delivery of high-speed services including 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GE), over distances of 2,000km and beyond. PSE-6s will be presented for the first time at MWC 2023 in Barcelona and again at OFC in San Diego, next month.

According to research firm Cignal.ai, network capacity deployed over coherent optics is expected to grow at a rate of over 40 percent per year over the next four years, driven by more network connections, faster bandwidth speeds and new applications.

Nokia PSE-6s optical engines support a unique chip-to-chip interface that enables them to be deployed in pairs to power the industry's first 2.4Tb/s coherent transport solution. This allows network operators to efficiently transport any combination of high-speed client services including 400 and 800GE. With a three-fold increase in performance, PSE-6s-enabled platforms support transport of 800GE services in metro and datacenter interconnect (DCI) applications, and with reach of 2,000km and beyond, across long-haul networks and trans-oceanic cables.

PSE-6s tightly integrates the latest generation of 5nm coherent digital signal processors (DSPs) with Nokia's CSTAR silicon photonics. Operating at 130 Gbaud, the PSE-6s powers the next generation of coherent transport at up to 1.2Tb/s of capacity per wavelength. PSE-6s offers a simple upgrade path for network operators, allowing them to upgrade their networks to PSE-6s across the 1830 family of optical networking platforms, including the 1830 PSS, 1830 PSI-M and 1830 PSS-x, leveraging existing ITU-T WDM channel plans.

