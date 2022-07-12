Nokia builds next-generation optical backbone for KINX data centers in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – Nokia today announced that Korea Internet Neutral eXchange (KINX), a data center & international/domestic transit service provider, will use its optical networking solution to connect KINX's data centers in Korea. Nokia's solution will help KINX reduce operational expenditure by automating complex operational tasks that previously required costly manual intervention. It will also enable KINX to enhance the user experience by automatically detecting and restoring network faults as well as adjusting and optimizing network changes for greater operational efficiency.

Nokia's Re-Configurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) solution supports Colorless, Directionless, Contentionless, and FlexGrid (CDC-F) capabilities to enable improved performance and reduced operational costs. The solution will allow KINX to ensure reliable services to its end users without service impact, even in the case of multiple failures.

Nokia's solution will provide KINX with full Layer 0 restoration capability using Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) feature. This provides seamless service continuity to the end customers in case of multiple fiber cuts and/or equipment failures, and allows KINX to reduce network disruptions by enabling automatic re-routing through alternate paths when required.

The KINX network will be deployed using Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch platforms, and includes use of fifth-generation Photonic Service Engine chipset (PSE-V), which deliver application-optimized performance for metro and regional networks.

