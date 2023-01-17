Nokia and Telefonica successfully test 25G PON in Spain

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that Telefonica Spain has successfully trialed 25G PON technology. The trial, the first in Spain to demonstrate symmetric speeds of 20 Gbps, showed that the state-of-the-art 25G PON can co-exist with Telefonica's existing GPON solution.

Telefonica, with almost 60 million FTTH homes passed already deployed in their multiple business units, has validated with this trial that current GPON and XGS-PON broadband technologies can co-exist seamlessly on the same fiber with the 25G PON. High speeds aligned with low latency, get the network ready for future exciting applications like the Metaverse. 25G PON delivers huge symmetrical bandwidth capacity that will support new use cases and bandwidth requirements.

