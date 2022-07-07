Nokia and Orange France deploy passive optical LAN solution over 20 sites

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced it is deploying a passive optical LAN (POL) solution for Orange over 20 sites in France including the new Orange Headquarters, Bridge, in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris. The POL solution replaces the existing copper-based LAN, connecting more than 5,000 end points including Wi-Fi and hard-wired terminals.

The Nokia Optical LAN enables Orange to deliver superior user experiences and offers a low energy solution for in-building and campus connectivity. The fiber-based networking solution delivers long-term value and can be easily and cost-efficiently upgraded to increase speed and capacity.

Security is baked into Optical LAN with built-in encryption and central control as all intelligence of the network resides in the optical line terminal and none at the user end-points.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia