Optical/IP Networks

Nokia and Optus to launch high-speed network between Sydney and Melbourne

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

SYDNEY – Nokia today announced that Optus will use Nokia's state-of-the-art IP and optical network solution, including 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), utilizing Photonic Service Engines (PSE) and turnkey engineering solutions to upgrade the existing long-haul network covering a distance of 1,200 km between Sydney and Melbourne. The new network will address the growing requirements for more capacity and low-latency connectivity on the Optus network, along with those of wholesale and enterprise customers. It will improve the Optus customer experience with the ability to transport data at rates between 19.2Tb/s and 28.8Tb/s per fiber pair, providing unprecedented data center interconnection (DCI) capacity.

As part of the agreement, the new long-haul network will support the transport of 400GbE services over 400G/600G optical channels. Optus will have the ability to seamlessly upgrade the new long-haul infrastructure solution to support future services, such as 800GbE transport services. The implementation is based on fifth generation PSE (PSE-V) which will support 400G capacity and 600G over some routes, allowing Optus to effectively maximize the capability of its fiber infrastructure.

Nokia 1830 PSS with its flagship chipset PSE-V, enables service providers, like Optus, to add capacity and provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity with optimal footprint and reduced power consumption.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
