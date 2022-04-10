Nokia and Nextlink Internet roll out multi-gig broadband in 12 states

DALLAS, Texas – Nokia today announced that Nextlink Internet, a rural-based and rural-focused operator in the U.S., has chosen its XGS-PON solution to support network growth, connecting 200,000 homes and businesses in rural and exurban communities in its seven existing and five new states.

Nextlink is investing in network expansion, adding Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming and Louisiana to its footprint. The company is also expanding its reach into unserved and underserved areas in the states it already operates, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota.

Nokia's market-leading XGS-PON technology allows Nextlink to deploy 10G broadband speeds with a simple path to 25G. In addition, Nextlink is leveraging Nokia's ONT Easy Start SaaS to speed up and simplify service provisioning in customer homes coupled with WiFi Beacon residential gateways, which power an outdoor optical network termination (ONT) over CAT5/6 with POE+ eliminating the need for localized power.

Nextlink connects homes, businesses and communities with symmetrical gigabit speeds that support telemedicine, distance learning and post-pandemic work-from-anywhere culture. In the past, these were the types of advanced, internet-based services that were out of reach for most rural communities. Today, Nextlink is making them a reality across the heartland of America.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia