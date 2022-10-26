Nokia and Moratelindo upgrade optical transport network in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Nokia today announced that Moratelindo has deployed its optical transport solution to boost the network capacity to 3 terabytes in Jakarta and, 2 terabytes in Java Island, scaling the network beyond 24Tb, covering over 52,000km of fiber across the Indonesian archipelago. The deployment, having been rolled out in June this year, together with another link 3.2 terabytes toward Singapore, will enable Moratelindo to provide improved bandwidth to the end-users while maintaining the costs to customers. The new transport network will allow Moratelindo to monetize its network as Network-as-a-Service (NaaS).

Nokia's innovative solution will allow Moratelindo to integrate their existing network with the latest version of traffic modules, thus saving capital expenditure and increasing the life of the installed infrastructure while providing an improved experience to customers.

Powered by the fifth-generation coherent optics, the Nokia Photonic Service Engine V (PSE-V) technology, the modernized optical transport network will enable Moratelindo to minimize its footprint while addressing the growing capacity requirement. Nokia's solution also includes the 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) to help Moratelindo maximize the reach and capacity of the transport network.

