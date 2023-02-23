Nokia and GlobalConnect demo 1.2Tb/s coherent transmission

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it has broken two optical transport records in real-world field trials on GlobalConnect's live optical network in Europe. The demonstration used Nokia's sixth generation super-coherent Photonic Service Engine, PSE-6s, to achieve 1.2 Tb/s over metro distances (118km) and 800 Gb/s over long haul distances (2,019 km), both using a single wavelength.

The 1.2 Tb/s speed was using Nokia's PSE-6s optics deployed over a wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) network using 150 GHz of spectrum on GlobalConnect's Metro Data Center Interconnect links. Data center interconnection was also demonstrated at 800 Gb/s on a single wavelength over 2,000km, paving the way to single-wavelength 800GE transport across long-haul distances with no regeneration. Reducing the number of coherent interfaces needed enables up to 50% network total cost of ownership savings and up to a 60% reduction in network power consumption.

GlobalConnect operates the largest interconnected fiber network in Northern-Europe, with more than 150,000 km of trenched fiber. Referred to as the 'gateway to the Nordics', the backbone connects to local networks and data centers in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and Germany. The GlobalConnect network provides dedicated point-to-point fiber inter-connection between data centers across a wide range of distances.

Nokia will showcase the PSE-6s at the upcoming MWC in Barcelona and the OFC conference in San Diego. The sixth generation PSE can be deployed across Nokia's 1830 family of optical transport platforms, without the need for new chassis or platforms. PSE-6s can also operate over existing WDM channel plans designed around n x 50GHz channels. This allows network operators to implement operationally efficient upgrades and to migrate their networks to greater performance and more sustainable power efficiency.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia