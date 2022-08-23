Nokia and Furukawa partner to accelerate optical LAN in Latin America

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced the signing of a strategic alliance with Furukawa Electric, the leading company in network cabling, to accelerate optical LAN deployments in Latin America.

Optical LANs are among the growing business services based on advanced optical fiber technologies, providing ultra high bandwidth to support multiple high bandwidth and critical applications for multiple use cases. Nokia has deployed optical LAN solutions for 450+ enterprise customers across the globe, including hotel chains, manufacturers, airports, schools, healthcare providers, government and others.

Optical LANs, also known as POLs, are used in commercial buildings and campuses to provide local area network connectivity, offering significant advantages over traditional copper-based solutions. These solutions provide lower energy consumption, increased security, more scalable deployments and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Furukawa is a market leader for copper cables and optic fiber in Latin America. With this agreement, Furukawa will incorporate Nokia's optical networking equipment into its Laserway passive optical LAN solution, marketed by its partner ecosystem to the enterprise market.

