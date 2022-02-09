Nokia and Eurofiber Group to accelerate fiber optic roll out in Europe

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the signature of a frame agreement with Eurofiber Group, the leading supplier and operator of Open Network infrastructure in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany. The scope includes multi country DWDM roll out, datacenter switching and multiple other areas to increase Eurofiber Open Network footprint.

This agreement, covering all Eurofiber affiliates, underlines the mutual commitment of the two companies to develop superfast, high-capacity fiber optic networks in Europe with the highest service standards possible. Within Eurofiber France, first optical networks are already under deployment in the south and north of France. Next to France, Nokia is also deploying a DWDM city network in Germany for the Berlin based joint venture Vattenfall-Eurofiber. In Belgium, both companies agreed to renew the nationwide DWDM network. The Eurofiber Cloud Infra unit selected SR Linux from Nokia as their switching platform.

These networks will further enhance and expand the more than 60,000 km of Eurofiber fiber infrastructure.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia