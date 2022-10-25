Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Nokia and Delta Telecom enable next gen IP and optical transport network

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/25/2022
Comment (0)

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it has expanded its long-term strategic relationship with Delta Telecom, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions in the Azerbaijan and Caucasus region. Nokia will leverage its industry-leading technology to provide a nationwide core IP and Optical DWDM network enhancement with 400G-capable architecture to ensure Azerbaijan's largest network has the capacity, flexibility, and reduced power consumption to deliver the best possible customer experience for the future.

Delta Telecom will modernize and launch a 400GE-based IP/MPLS backbone in the Baku metropolitan area and will also modernize its nationwide IP/MPLS network with 100GE capacity to accommodate rapid traffic increase in the Caucasus region. This will be the first 400GE IP technology deployed in the region. The joint project with Nokia will allow Delta Telecom to provide its customers with improved SLAs, full end-to-end services resiliency, 5x higher bandwidth capacity, and faster services reconvergence. The new 10/100G traffic will allow increased existing capacity and meet new public transport and local traffic demands.

For the modernization, Delta Telecom selected Nokia's 7750 Service Router platforms, powered by Nokia's innovative FP4 chipset, and the 1830 PSS (Photonic Service Switch) optical platform with Nokia's Photonic Service Engine technology, to significantly expand capacity across its core routing and transport network for future services.

Delta Telecom will also be able to automate its network with Nokia's Network Services Platform (NSP), resulting in easier management, lower costs, and increased network responsiveness and resiliency. This will help to minimize reaction time and ensure timely delivery of additional traffic capacity, coverage and best-in-class service quality after the project is completed.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

MORE
CLOSE