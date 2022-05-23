Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Nextlink sizes up gigabit speeds over fixed wireless

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/23/2022
Comment (0)

Nextlink Internet, a fixed wireless access (FWA) provider that counts Cable One among its backers, is preparing to offer 1-Gig speeds after completing a successful field trial that shipped data over the 6GHz spectrum band.

Nextlink said the trial, based on an FCC experimental license, achieved data throughputs in excess of 1Gbit/s downstream and 500Mbit/s upstream to each subscriber module "under a full load" utilizing a 160MHz channel at a distance of two miles. The trial was powered by Cambium Networks access points outfitted with Qualcomm silicon.

Nextlink said it has big plans for the use of the 6GHz band, intending to offer gigabit-level services sometime in 2022 across a fixed wireless footprint that covers parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. The company, which today offers a mix of uncapped FWA tiers up to 500 Mbit/s, plans to make gigabit-level services available using its fixed wireless infrastructure to its existing base as well as in new deployments in rural areas coming by way of government subsidy programs.

"Upon full commercial deployment later this year, we look forward to rolling out gigabit speed plans in the entirety of our existing fixed wireless service network plus our prospective network expansion for the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program," Bill Baker, Nextlink's founder and CEO, said in a statement. "Ultimately, this expansion of gigabit fixed wireless will cover over four million households and businesses."

"The promise of 6GHz enabling gigabit speeds over wireless is real – and wireless enables Nextlink to roll out gigabit speeds faster that we can with fiber," added Claude Aiken, the former president and CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), who recently joined Nextlink as chief strategy officer. "We eagerly await the FCC's approval of the automated frequency coordination so that we can begin deploying this across our footprint."

Automated frequency coordination (AFC) aims to mitigate interference in the band and enable 6GHz devices to run at higher transmit powers, allowing for operation both indoors and outdoors. That has come about amid concerns from incumbent users, such as AT&T, that existing operations could be affected by unlicensed newcomers to the band, including Wi-Fi.

Nextlink hasn't announced any pricing or packaging for gigabit-class services. But company CTO Cameron Kilton noted in the release that Nextlink identified inefficiencies in testing scenarios, indicating that commercial deployments could deliver even faster throughputs on the 6GHz band.

Nextlink, which already offers gigabit services over fiber, has ties to the cable industry. In 2020, Cable One invested in two wireless ISPs – Nextlink and Wisper Internet – to explore the use of alternative technologies to reach into less dense areas near its traditional wired footprint. Cable One nabbed a less than 10% stake in Nextlink and a 40% stake in Wisper.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE