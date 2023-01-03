Net Insight's overlay fix for 5G transport

MWC23 – Video transport company Net Insight has launched an overlay network service to solve the timing and synchronization problem plaguing 5G transport, according to Heavy Reading.

Senior Principal Analyst Sterling Perrin explained that Net Insight is using virtual private network (VPN) tunnels to address the timing and synchronization issue – a solution the broadcast industry is bringing to telecom.

Perrin also discussed startup ConnectiviTree's plan to use dark fiber from other providers to deploy a greenfield fiber optic network in Europe. This approach will provide more "reliability and resilience" for enterprise networks, he explained.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Timing and synchronization challenges in 5G transport. (00:20)

Net Insight addresses the challenges with a VPN tunnel and overlay network. (00:57)

Startup ConnectiviTree is a new fiber carrier in Europe with a greenfield network. (03:36)

Looking ahead to the OFC event for a "news deluge" of 1.2 Tbit/s optical system launches and new players in the coherent pluggables market. (06:23)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading