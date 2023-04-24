MVNO MobileX eyes European expansion

LOS ANGELES and LONDON – MobileX, the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced the addition of Mohammed Malique, co-founder and former General Counsel at Lycamobile, as Group Lead for the UK and EU. His appointment represents a major milestone for the company as it expands from its successful U.S. launch into new markets overseas, offering deep savings to more people around the world.

In his new role, Mohammed will be responsible for developing and executing strategic initiatives to expand the MobileX offerings to the UK and European markets and drive revenue growth. His expertise in legal and regulatory affairs will also aid MobileX in navigating the complex landscape of the global mobile carrier industry as the company aims to eliminate international roaming fees and provide low-cost international calling and messaging options.

Prior to MobileX, Mohammed was co-founder of Lycamobile and acted as their Group General Counsel for two decades. He was involved in the founding stages of the company and all other Lyca related businesses globally, and helped establish their mobile business in over 20 countries. As a Solicitor of the Senior Courts for England and Wales, he practiced Human Rights law before specializing in telecommunications law for the last two decades. Mohammed has also been appointed to the Global Leadership Foundation and WORLD.MINDS by invitation, further demonstrating his leadership skills and industry expertise. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Professional Skills for Solicitors from the University of Cambridge, awarded with Distinction, and an LL.B (Hons) from Cardiff University.

