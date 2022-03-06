Midco earmarks $30M for fiber buildout plan

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Midco is leaping ahead with Fiber Forward, an investment that uses the company's robust fiber network and next-gen fiber tech to bring 10 Gig (10G) speeds to Lawrence and its surrounding communities.

Over the next few years, more than 65,000 homes and businesses in Kansas will benefit from the future-proof $30 million investment. Fiber Forward will begin this year in Basehor, Eudora and Lawrence to deliver fiber upgrades, enhanced product offerings and increased performance. The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Fiber Forward will lead to improved economic development, education and quality of life in Kansas. Midco knows that a strong, reliable network not only tightens our connection to each other, it connects Kansas with the world.

The company's Fiber Forward announcement comes on the heels of its five-year anniversary in Kansas. Community connection has been at the forefront during that time. Midco has partnered with the Douglas County Boys & Girls Club, Just Food and the Lawrence Public Library, lifting up valued programming and supporting important community needs. Midco is also a proud sponsor of KU Athletics.

Read the full announcement here.

Midco