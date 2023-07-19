Metro by T-Mobile Connects Southern Californians to Mexico and Latin America for Free

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Calling and texting family and friends just got easier ... and cheaper. Metro by T-Mobile is offering free unlimited calling and texting to Mexico and additional calling to more than 15 Latin American countries. That's right. FREE! New and existing Metro SoCal customers can now keep in touch with loved ones without worrying about added costs when they sign up with a qualifying plan for a limited time. And once they're in, they're in — customers can enjoy this perk for as long as they remain on an eligible plan.

Why it matters: It's saving people $10 a month — and everyone loves extra cash in their pockets. And, on the heels of becoming the Official Wireless Partner of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), this is another way Metro is underscoring its commitment to the LA community.

Who it's for: Southern Californians who want to stay connected to Mexico and Latin America on Us! And it's simple to sign up:

Be a new or existing customer with a Southern California area code

Choose or switch to a qualifying unlimited plan starting at $40

Visit a store or call Care at 611 to score this deal on one line per account

This limited-time offer remains with your plan unless you switch to a non-qualifying plan

That's it!

Industry-leading benefits: Metro, the leader in prepaid, is also the top prepaid wireless provider for Spanish-speaking customers in the U.S. with additional benefits for unlimited plans, including:

VIX Premium on Us: As the exclusive wireless partner of VIX Premium, the world's largest provider of Spanish speaking content, featuring live Liga MX soccer matches, customers get a one-year subscription on Us (that's a value of $6.99/month, in case you're keeping track).

2023 MLS Season Pass on Us: Watch every live Major League Soccer match including playoffs this season. No blackouts or restrictions. Included FREE (a midseason value of $49.99).

T-Mobile Tuesdays: Every week, T-Mobile thanks customers just for being customers with free stuff and exclusive deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays. No strings, no gotchas … just endless appreciation.

