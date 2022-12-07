Mesa approves Internet access deals with Google Fiber, SiFi, Ubiquity and Wyyerd

MESA, Ariz. – Mesa City Council has approved license agreements with Google Fiber, SiFi, Ubiquity and Wyyerd, allowing for more high - speed internet options to bridge the digital divide. The agreements outline the process for the new providers to install their fiber optic network facilities within the City's rights of way. It has long been a priority of the City to bring additional network connectivity to all 264 thousand city premises and 2,470 street miles – especially since the pandemic heightened the need for fast, reliable and affordable internet service.

Mesa already has widespread connectivity through Cox and Lumen. According to a City of Mesa household survey, 75% of Mesa residents currently have some form of landline broadband connection. An additional 8% of Mesa residents rely on their cell phone data to get online.

Wanting to ensure that every Mesa resident and business has the opportunity to connect to the latest in internet technology, earlier this year, under Council guidance, Mesa sent out a national Request For Information (RFI) to learn more about companies that can install and operate fiber networks across Mesa. The agreements approved by Mesa City Council are the result of the robust response generated by the RFI.

The vote by Councilmembers authorizes Google Fiber, SiFi, Ubiquity and Wyyerd to begin the permitting process with the City of Mesa.

