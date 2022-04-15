Mediacom brings fiber to Tennessee town

HUNTLAND, Tenn. – Mediacom Communications announced the completion of a 25-mile fiber optic network expansion that provides residents and businesses in Huntland, TN, with substantially faster internet service.

The new broadband network reaches 450 homes and businesses within the southern Franklin County community and offers download speeds up to 1 Gigabit-per-second with Mediacom's Xtream 1 Gig internet product offering -- a service level that is 10 to 40 times faster than the current internet offerings available in the area today.

To extend its network to Huntland, Mediacom combined more than $575,000 of its own private capital with a $125,000 grant from Franklin County. The initiative is the latest example of the public-private partnership model Mediacom is employing to expand broadband to underserved markets and close digital gaps.

