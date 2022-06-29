Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Mark Dankberg resumes chairman and CEO role at Viasat

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/29/2022
Comment (0)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced that, effective July 1, 2022, Mark Dankberg, Viasat's co-founder and executive chairman, will resume the roles of chairman and CEO, while current President and CEO Rick Baldridge will assume a newly created vice chairman position.

Baldridge will focus on the remaining steps to closing the Inmarsat acquisition, and the organizational integration planning and execution strategy to position the combined companies to achieve the financial and operational objectives underpinning the transaction – including cost, capital and revenue synergies already identified. The organization change follows Viasat's recent overwhelming shareholder approval for the acquisition of Inmarsat. Baldridge will also continue to lead Viasat's evaluations of strategic initiatives and certain ongoing organizational initiatives.

Baldridge's new role also reflects the results of internal organizational planning and evolution over the past two years designed to scale Viasat internal operational responsibilities. Since co-founding Viasat in 1986, Dankberg has led Viasat's growth, technology strategy and commercial operations over many years, and served as chairman and CEO from inception through 2020. Now, Dankberg will be supported in overseeing Viasat's day-to-day operations by Kevin Harkenrider, a long time Viasat executive with experience in a broad range of operating roles who was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2021.

Read the full announcement here.

Viasat

