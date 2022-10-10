Lumentum expands operations and R&D in Slovenia

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced that it has expanded its manufacturing operations and advanced R&D in Škoflijica, Slovenia for specialty optical fibers that are essential components of many Lumentum products. This expansion more than doubles Lumentum's manufacturing and R&D footprint in Slovenia.

The state-of-the-art facility includes a Center of Excellence for advanced R&D to develop fundamental laser component technology in addition to products. The site includes a 137,000 square foot plot with plans for further future expansion to align capacity with the growing demand for specialty fibers in industrial, communications, and other growing new applications.

Read the full press release here.

Lumentum