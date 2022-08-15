Lumentum acquires IPG Photonics' telecom transmission product lines

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) ("Lumentum") today announced that it has acquired IPG Photonics' (NASDAQ: IPGP) telecom transmission product lines in an all-cash transaction.

"I am very excited to add such highly complementary and differentiated transceiver product lines and ASIC capabilities, which help to expand our addressable market and augment our technology capabilities," said Dr. Beck Mason, SVP and General Manager, Telecom Transmission at Lumentum. "This acquisition brings a talented team developing digital communications ASICs, including coherent DSPs, which complements our silicon and indium phosphide photonic integrated circuit capabilities and creates opportunities for increased vertical integration in future optical transmission modules."

Dr. Mason added, "Increasingly customers in the cable MSO and wireless network operator space are turning to wavelength tunable pluggable transceivers to help expand their network capacity and this acquisition brings highly synergistic product lines addressing this rapidly growing opportunity."

There is no impact to Lumentum's fiscal fourth quarter 2022 due to this transaction and the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. served as legal counsel to Lumentum in the transaction.

