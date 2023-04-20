Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Lumen extends reach of 400G ports in US, EMEA

News Analysis

Lumen Technologies is expanding its 400G IP transit ports across 12 new markets in the US and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) this year and into 2024.

The service provider's High Speed IP (HSIP) Service with 400G ports is currently available in eight markets and provides high-speed bandwidth for customers including content providers, hyperscale cloud providers, Internet service providers (ISPs), and wholesale and gaming companies.

Overall, Lumen's HSIP service is available in more than 35 countries with over 150 global points of presence (PoPs). The company's CTO, Andrew Dugan, said the company is expanding the 400G service in response to enterprises seeking IP transit via efficient global Internet routes.

"Lumen's highly peered AS3356 network can connect Internet traffic sources and destinations with minimal network hops," said Dugan in a statement. "Combining Lumen's 400G transit ports with our 400G wavelengths well positions us in the IP transit market for delivering ultra-high bandwidth connections."

Lumen claims that its AS3356 Internet backbone network is the No. 1 peered network in the world, according to data from CAIDA.org. The service provider said its network traffic has increased 38% year-over-year (YoY) in 2021 and 16% YoY in 2022.

Busy year so far for Lumen's fiber business

The service provider kicked off 2023 announcing an expansion of its 400G wavelength network across North America. Lumen said it has now deployed the network in 70 markets. More than 240 data centers have access to Lumen's 400G Wavelength Services, and the network has over 800 Tbit/s of capacity.

In February, Lumen reduced 'its "Quantum Fiber" target to a range of 8 million to 10 million homes, down from a prior expectation of 12 million,' reported Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner.

"Lumen, which has built fiber to about 3.1 million locations so far, now expects to expand fiber to 500,000 'enablements' this year at a cost of about $1,200 per passing," Baumgartner wrote.

Lumen said 2023 would be a "reset year" to rethink its Quantum Fiber strategy and adjust to new leadership.

Last month, Light Reading's Mike Dano reported that Lumen is considering exploring wireless partnerships to add to its fiber offering. However, Lumen's Maxine Moreau said the company doesn't "see the customer demand for [wireless] at the moment."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

