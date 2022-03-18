Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Lightpath expands Boston fiber network

Light Reading 3/18/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced a 75-mile expansion of its all-fiber network west of its Boston metro footprint. The additional 75 route miles of network brings the total size of the Lightpath network in the Boston metropolitan area to more than 200 route miles.

The Boston West expansion includes over 75 miles of new, high-count fiber along the I-90 corridor between Boston and Marlborough, planned in two phases. Phase 1 of the build (in yellow on map) will be completed later in 2022, while the additional proposed routes (in red on map) are targeted for completion in 2023. The new fiber will add eight new municipalities to the Lightpath network with a serviceable business market of over 2,000 organizations.

"As Lightpath continues to invest in the Greater Boston market, this latest network expansion will serve major business centers to the west of the city, while also adding access to critical data centers along the path," commented Chris Morley, Lightpath CEO. "Expanding to the west of Boston really complements our existing 150 route miles of network in the region."

The network expansion is designed to offer two geographically diverse routes between Boston and points west. The routes will also connect a number of critical area data centers including those at 34 St. Martin Drive in Marlborough and 128 1st Avenue in Needham. Customers will have access to entire Lightpath product portfolio of all-fiber solutions, including dark fiber, Optical Transport (up to 800 Gbps), Ethernet (to 10 Gbps), Internet Access (to 100 Gbps), Private Networks, cloud connectivity, Voice, Security Solutions, and other Managed Services. In addition, customers have access to the entire Lightpath network throughout Greater Boston as well as over 18,000 routes miles of network in New York Metro connecting over 12,000 locations, 75+ data centers, and seven cable landing stations.

"This region is rich with customers who demand high performance connectivity – from the technology sector, to healthcare, education, and other industries. Lightpath is prepared to work closely with customers in these markets to provide them with the custom connectivity solutions that they need," added Mike Papell, Director of Boston Sales for Lightpath.

This Boston West expansion is Lightpath's fourth significant investment in the Boston Metro market in nine months and further signifies the company's commitment to the region. Lightpath's initial entry into the market was accelerated by three acquisitions in Q2 of 2021. In Q4 of 2021, the company expanded its footprint to the north and west of Boston with 50 additional route miles. Lightpath also recently opened an office at 100 Quannapowitt Parkway in Wakefield to support its continued expansion in the area.

Lightpath

