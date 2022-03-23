Isotropic nears launch of multi-orbit satellite antenna

READING, UK, and WASHINGTON – Isotropic Systems, the leading developer of transformational multi-link satellite technology, today announced the first generation of its all-orbit antenna far exceeds production capacity in 2022 and the first half of 2023, ahead of commercial rollout in the second half of this year. Isotropic Systems is increasing its planned investment into additional production capacity and expanding its facilities worldwide in order to keep up with demand.

Validating the significant demand for government and commercial high-throughput connectivity is reflected in an early wave of contractual commitments with major Defense and Commercial entities for the world's only device, capable of simultaneously connecting with multiple satellites in every orbit without any restrictions on individual link performance at any time.

Simultaneous all-orbit connectivity enables an unprecedented level of real-time redundancy and resiliency, and the ability to deliver high-throughput communications capabilities virtually anywhere in the world, on land, at sea, and in flight.

Isotropic Systems' software defined connectivity platform unlocks next-generation capabilities in connectivity designed to target a wide range of sectors through a highly innovative modular architecture that scales to match the full range of cost and performance needs in each industry vertical. Isotropic Systems contractual backlog covers the biggest names commercial and defense applications:

As Isotropic Systems nears commercial rollout and ramps up to full production capacity, the company expects to double in size as it continues to hire more technologists and engineers over the next year to further new development and overall manufacturing capabilities.

Isotropic Systems