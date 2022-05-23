Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

IQ Fiber opens Jacksonville HQ

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/23/2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – IQ Fiber, Northeast Florida's only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, officially opened its Jacksonville headquarters with an event held Thursday, May 19 as the company moves forward with its fiber-to-the-home network deployment. IQ Fiber moved to the space located at 8787 Perimeter Park Blvd. in early May. The headquarters comprises 6,600 square feet of space which houses IQ Fiber's management, engineering and customer service functions.

IQ Fiber, a new residential fiber-optic internet provider, officially launched in September 2021 with the closing of its initial private equity funding with a target of serving over 60,000 homes across Northeast Florida in the first phase of its network deployment. IQ Fiber has two large projects underway Atlantic Beach and San Marco with additional deployments planned across the region.

IQ Fiber is bringing high-speed, state-of-the-art 100% fiber-optic network internet to areas of Northeast Florida that do not currently have access to modern, symmetrical broadband services. In addition, IQ Fiber is hiring a team of local management, field and support staff.

IQ Fiber's 100% fiber-optic network allows for symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits. With average broadband usage increasing over 25% per year in the U.S., demand has increased for symmetrical speeds, reduced lag time and massive network capacity only fiber offers. IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no hidden fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber's three service plans deliver symmetrical internet speeds between 250 and 1,000 Mbps, and whole-home Wi-Fi service with a simple app to manage connections and settings.

IQ Fiber

