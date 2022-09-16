IQ Fiber earmarks $45M for network expansions in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – IQ Fiber, Northeast Florida's only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, announces it is bringing its 100% fiber-optic network to Jacksonville Beach, Beauclerc and Mandarin along with its first projects in Clay County – the Town of Orange Park and Fleming Island.

IQ Fiber recently activated the first portion of its fiber-to-the-home network in San Jose Forest and its San Marco and Atlantic Beach networks will be coming online in multiple phases over the next several months. To support this rapid growth, the company has expanded its team to 50 local employees and recently opened a new Engineering and Technical Operations Center at 4502 Lenox Ave.

Design and engineering work for this expansion is already complete, and construction will begin over the next several weeks. Residents will be informed when network construction begins in their area, and they can also sign up for email updates at www.iqfiber.com.

IQ Fiber's network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second. The network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

