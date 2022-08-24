IQ Fiber activates first customers in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – IQ Fiber, Northeast Florida's only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, has activated the first portion of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Jacksonville. The private infrastructure deployment launched earlier this year and is now serving its first customers. This network activation is the first of many, with construction also underway in San Marco and Atlantic Beach.

IQ Fiber celebrated the lighting of the network with a cavalcade and community event in San Jose Forest. IQ Fiber has delivered the first-ever locally based high-speed internet service to the Jacksonville area. Customers now have access to a 100% fiber-optic 10-gig capable network that is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet.

IQ Fiber's network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second. The network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

With average broadband usage increasing over 25% per year in the U.S., demand has increased for symmetrical speeds, reduced lag time and massive network capacity only fiber offers. IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no hidden fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber's three service plans deliver symmetrical internet speeds between 250 and 1,000 Mbps, and whole-home Wi-Fi service with a simple app to manage connections and settings.

IQ Fiber, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and is bringing high-speed, state-of-the-art 100% fiber-optic internet to areas of Northeast Florida that do not currently have access to modern, symmetrical broadband services. The first phase of the network will deliver fiber-optic internet to 60,000 homes across Northeast Florida. IQ Fiber is privately funded and launched in August 2021.

Read the full announcement here.

IQ Fiber