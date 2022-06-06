Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Investors circle Italian fiber provider Irideos

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/6/2022
Comment (0)

While the Italian telecoms market continues to await the outcome of Telecom Italia's machinations to create a new single fiber player, Italian fiber network and service provider Irideos is apparently the subject of a takeover battle among investment funds.

Even if you have never heard of Irideos, you may recognize the names of some of the business-focused service providers that form its constituent parts: Irideos was created in 2017 out of the merger of Infracom, KPNQwest Italia, MC-link, BiG TLC and Enter.

Irideos now operates 15 data centers across Milan, Rome, Trento, and Verona; three cloud platforms; the Avalon Campus internet exchange and a 27,000-kilometer fiber network.

Spanish private equity firm Asterion, which already owns Retelit, has reportedly made a bid for Irideos. (Source: gualtiero boffi/Alamy Stock Photo)
Spanish private equity firm Asterion, which already owns Retelit, has reportedly made a bid for Irideos.
(Source: gualtiero boffi/Alamy Stock Photo)

The company is currently 78.3% owned by F2i and 19.6% by Marguerite Fund, the infrastructure fund created by six European public financial institutions and the European Commission.

Ties that bind

Irideos was apparently put up for sale in Q4 2021. According to Bloomberg, the latest offer has come from Spanish private equity firm Asterion Industrial Partners, which owns Italian fiber network operator Retelit.

Citing unidentified sources, the report says that Asterion last week submitted a binding offer for Irideos that could value the latter company at up to €400 million (US$429 million). Irideos is also said to have received binding offers from two other investment firms.

El Economista recently reported that German fund DWS Invest Global Infrastructure has made a bid for the company. Bloomberg has also previously cited interest from US investment firm Grain Capital.

Notably, Asterion-owned Retelit operates about 16,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables, 12 metropolitan networks and 18 data centers in Italy, according to its website.

Smaller rivals

The potential combination of Irideos and Retelit could provide an interesting albeit smaller counterpart to the single fiber provider being planned by Telecom Italia and the owners of state-backed Open Fiber.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Telecom Italia (TIM) says on its web site that its fiber network extends over more than 21,000 kilometers. The operator is now hoping to merge with wholesale provider Open Fiber, which says it aims to install 114,800 kilometers of optical fiber.

When Enel sold its 50% stake in Open Fiber to Macquarie Asset Management and CDP Equity in late 2021, the energy group said 64,000 kilometers of fiber optic infrastructure had been deployed.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE