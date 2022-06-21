Infinera's XTM deployed to boost government-wide network in Canary Islands

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today Cabildo de Tenerife, the governing body of the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, has deployed Infinera's XTM Series across its regional government network infrastructure to increase broadband connectivity throughout the island. Utilizing Infinera's XTM packet-optical solution, government departments throughout Tenerife will be able to enjoy flexible optical and high-speed internet services and extended site connectivity, enabling interconnection of almost all government facilities around the island via the government's corporate data processing center located in the D-ALiX data center facilities.

Tenerife is the largest, most populous and visited island in the Canary Islands, welcoming millions of tourists each year, and is home to the offices of the presidency of the Canary Islands. The deployment of Infinera's XTM solution provides critical high-speed connectivity services across the island. The new network uses the XTM Series range of EMXP packet-optical transport switches and the High-Density Ethernet Aggregator (HDEA) to deliver an architecture optimized for the needs of the island. The solution enhances Cabildo de Tenerife's network to deliver flexible, reliable, and high-capacity connectivity coupled with low power consumption to meet bandwidth demands in the island.

Infinera worked closely with Apfutura Telecom S.L. to upgrade Cabildo de Tenerife's regional government network.

