Infinera's Rob Shore: Driving Coherent Optical Evolution
Executive Spotlight Q&A Light Reading 4/26/2023
On Light Reading's Executive Spotlight Q&A podcast, Editor Phil Harvey is joined by Infinera Senior Vice President of Marketing Robert Shore to discuss innovation in pluggable coherent optics, Infinera's technology demonstrations at OFC, what is driving the market, Infinera's entry into the subsystems business, and much more.
This podcast is sponsored by Infinera.
