Optical/IP Networks

Infinera unveils high-performance coherent optical subsystems and coherent pluggable optical engines

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN), a pioneer of advanced optical networking solutions, unveiled today a new portfolio of coherent optical subsystems and coherent pluggable optical engines designed to help network operators cost-effectively keep up with the relentless growth in bandwidth demand while streamlining operations and reducing carbon footprint. The new solutions include a line of high-performance transmit-receive optical sub-assemblies (TROSAs), innovative programmable digital signal processors (DSPs), and a line of high-performance, intelligent pluggable optical transceivers.

Infinera's line of in-house-developed optical subsystems leverages an innovative building block approach whereby subsystems can be mixed and matched flexibly, maximizing the value of each element, providing more solution options for customers, and simplifying integration into in-house and third-party optical engines.

Building Block Components

  • Advanced coherent TROSAs – leveraging Infinera's U.S.-based, in-house indium phosphide (InP) fab, the new line of TROSAs is based on unique monolithically integrated photonic integrated circuits (PICs). Infinera's TROSAs reduce loss between components, provide increased control over optical functions, and enable greater flexibility in component design. The resulting solution produces industry-leading size, power efficiency, flexibility, and optical performance, with 0 dBm output power levels to support a greater number of network applications. The initial set of products includes three TROSAs: ICTR32, ICTR64, and ICTR140, with nominal baud rates of 32 Gbaud, 64 Gbaud, and 140 Gbaud respectively.
  • Intelligent programmable coherent DSPs – designed with innovative features, generational interoperability, and leading performance, Infinera's line of DSPs provides a robust set of capabilities and flexibility to bring unique value to networking solutions. As part of Infinera's advanced coherent subsystem offerings, the new line of high-performance DSPs includes the Wa'a 100™, Wa'a 400™, and Tahoe 800™, supporting a range of point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Pluggable Coherent Optical Engines

Built off Infinera's vertically integrated subsystem building blocks, Infinera's line of ICE-X coherent pluggable solutions is designed to support a diverse set of network applications, including point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications in DCI, access, metro, and regional networks. In addition to record-setting performance, Infinera's ICE-X line of pluggables supports a unique level of intelligence, automation, and programmability to enable network operators to deploy coherent solutions more effectively in routers, switches, and servers without compromising on performance, visibility, or network resiliency. Additionally, with support for 100 Gb/s+ single-fiber bidirectional configurations and PON overlays, ICE-X can unleash the potential of existing fiber assets, enabling new revenue-generating high-speed services. Included in the line of ICE-X pluggables are 100G XR, 400G XR, 400G ZR+, and 800G ZR/ZR+ modules.

All products in the Infinera ICE-X portfolio adhere to the open and collaborative approach to the management of pluggable coherent optical engines defined by the Open XR Forum's Management Architecture Specifications.

The Infinera lines of TROSAs, DSPs, and coherent pluggable transceivers will all be independently commercially available. Available today are ICE-X 100G and 400G-based subsystems and pluggables, with the 800G-based solutions beginning to become available in 1H 2024.

Read the full press release here.

Infinera

