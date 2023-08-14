Infinera, LightRiver tout pluggables

SAN JOSE, Calif. and CONCORD, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and LightRiver announced today the successful completion of a multi-vendor interoperability technology demonstration that leverages the latest generation of coherent pluggable solutions and validates how network orchestration can provide substantial improvements in network efficiency and enable new high-speed business services. The demonstration is based on Infinera's ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggable technology and LightRiver's netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software combined with Infinera's Intelligent Pluggables Manager (IPM) software, providing seamless multi-vendor network automation.

The innovative multi-vendor demonstration illustrates how LightRiver's netFLEX® along with Infinera's IPM can enable seamless network operation of multi-vendor networks leveraging the efficiencies of intelligent coherent pluggable solutions in conjunction with the latest generation of routers and FTTX PON solutions. The demonstration includes Infinera's ICE-X line of intelligent coherent pluggables deployed in third-party host devices, including routers from Juniper Networks operating over a Smartoptics open ROADM system and the leading FTTX PON solution.

The demonstration validates how network operators can leverage next-generation coherent pluggables to provide significant improvement in network efficiencies and expand network capacity by as much as 40 times, while also delivering new high-speed business services to currently underserved remote rural areas, including over single-fiber FTTX PON infrastructures.

Infinera and LightRiver will exhibit their joint solution at Fiber Connect 2023, held August 20-23, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida.

Read the full press release here.



