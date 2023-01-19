Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Infinera doubles US-Japan subsea cable capacity with 800G upgrade

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Infinera this week doubled the capacity of the transpacific Unity Submarine Cable System and upgraded Louisiana State University's research and education network.

US-Japan submarine cable upgraded to 800G

A submarine cable system linking the US and Japan has doubled its capacity with an 800G upgrade by Infinera.

The transpacific Unity Submarine Cable System extends 9,620 kilometers and will utilize Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent optical technology to upgrade the subsea network, reduce cost per bit and improve spectral efficiency and fiber capacity. The cable links Chikura, Japan and Los Angeles, and was ready for service as of April 1, 2010. The initial construction cost of the cable was about $300 million.

(Image source: Kiyoshi Takahase Segundo/Alamy Stock Photo.)
(Image source: Kiyoshi Takahase Segundo/Alamy Stock Photo.)

"The Unity Submarine Cable System is one of the highest capacity underwater fiber optic cables ever built between Asia and North America, and … the increased capacity will help operators in Asia and the U.S. meet the increasing bandwidth demands on both sides of the Pacific," said Nick Walden, SVP of worldwide sales at Infinera.

This cable system is a subsea consortium representing Bharti Airtel Limited (10%), Global Transit Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of TIME; 10%), Google (20%), KDDI Corp. (10%), Telstra (40%) and Singtel (10%). In October 2013, Telstra upgraded its two dedicated fiber pairs within the cable system, dubbed "EAC Pacific," with 100G DWDM technology.

"The Unity Submarine Cable System is a critical connection between two continents with the fastest growing bandwidth needs," said the Unity consortium in a statement, which added that the cable required the upgrade "to be competitive now and in the future."

Infinera said its ICE6 technology will increase the cable's life span by about 25% and provide a capacity of up to 7.4 Tbit/s per fiber pair. In addition, ICE6 includes Nyquist subcarriers, which increase the reach of long-haul transmissions; forward error correction gain sharing; and photonic integrated circuit-based technology.

Updates to research network in Louisiana

Infinera also updated Louisiana State University's network this week. The Louisiana Optical Network Infrastructure (LONI) and the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College deployed Infinera's coherent optical networking services to upgrade LONI's network.

LONI's network stretches across 38 university campuses and data centers, and provides connectivity to several out-of-state research and education networks. Infinera said the upgrade to LONI's network will utilize Infinera's XTM Series open line system and GX Series transponders and provide 200G/400G/600G, with the option of eventually increasing to 800G.

Lonnie Leger, LONI's executive director, said in a statement that the network upgrade will provide the "multi-site collaboration and cloud connectivity" required to support research that results in "breakthrough discoveries."

In addition, four 400G optical channels supported by Infinera are being deployed along a 220-mile intrastate route in Louisiana.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE