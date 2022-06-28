Infinera and NEC to modernize Mexico-to-US fiber optic network

SAN JOSE, Calif., MEXICO CITY and TOKYO – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and NEC Corporation (NEC: TSE: 6701) announced today that Neutral Networks deployed Infinera's ICE6 technology for its new transnational neutral fiber optic network NEXT. The companies worked closely together to design the largest optical network modernization between Mexico and the United States, making it the largest project of its kind in the region within the last 20 years. With Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent technology, Neutral Networks' NEXT network will provide high-capacity services and paves the way for future growth in the region.

Neutral Networks provides connectivity to carriers, data centers, and enterprise customers on its existing 175-mile network. With NEXT, Neutral Networks will establish a neutral, diverse, 100% underground and ultra-low latency fiber network to connect the City of Laredo in the United States with the City of Monterrey in Mexico. Leveraging Infinera's ICE6 technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, NEXT increases the capacity of the international network to meet the rapidly growing bandwidth demands in the region. The network will aggregate and transport 10G and 100G Ethernet services onto high-speed wavelengths across more than 175 miles from Mexico to the United States without regeneration.

Infinera's ICE6 is easy to deploy and provides the greatest capacity at the greatest reach, resulting in seamless services, lower costs and power per bit, and enables Neutral Networks to provide more services per fiber. NEC provided end-to-end integration services, underpinned by over 20 years of experience in the optical domain, and comprehensive knowledge of the solutions being offered. This is in addition to being recognized by Infinera as "Global Partner of the Year" for three consecutive years.

Read the full press release here.

Infinera