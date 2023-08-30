Iliad eyes enterprise market after strong H1

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Iliad eyes enterprise market after strong H1

News Analysis

The France-based Iliad Group clearly relishes its reputation as a maverick operator among a sea of more established European players, claiming that the "Iliad way" is allowing it to outperform rivals in its three markets of France, Italy and Poland.

As remarked by group CEO Thomas Reynaud during the earnings call for the first six months of the year, "we are the number one in terms of growth rate among the top 15 European telcos. This is not random. This is a result of our strong focus on growth and commercial performance" in a tough macroeconomic environment.

The 'maverick' operator plans to exploit its brand and recent iTrust acquisition to target the B2B market in France. (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
The 'maverick' operator plans to exploit its brand and recent iTrust acquisition to target the B2B market in France.
(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

Reynaud highlighted strategies such as the strong cooperation between the three national operators and focus on cross-border synergies, along with the group's exit from the stock market, which he said "gives us more freedom to invest and to have the right reason in terms of investment."

He also pointed to the implementation of a fixed-mobile convergence strategy in all three markets, with Polish operator Play completing the acquisition of cable operator UPC Poland from Liberty Global last year.

"The Iliad way is also commitment to innovation, to preserve our maverick mindset, and clearly the exit from the stock market and the chance to have Xavier Niel as a long term, committed shareholder, give us a lot of flexibility and a lot of freedom," he said.

Looking ahead, Iliad is planning to make a bigger push into the enterprise services market, at least in its domestic market of France.

"We strongly believe that we have a huge opportunity to capitalize on the strength of our brand and on our assets in order to take market share in the B2B market," he said. "This is just the beginning of the journey. Clearly the strategic acquisition of [cybersecurity specialist] iTrust is a great door opener for large corporations … we managed to grow our B2B activity by 55% in H1," he said.

Fiber gains

Iliad reported group organic revenue growth of 7.5% in the half-year period to June 30, with France contributing 7.7%, Italy 12.2% and Poland 5.6%.

On a reported basis, total consolidated revenue increased 10.4% in H1 2023 to €4.44 billion (US$4.85 billion), of which France accounted for €2.92 billion ($3.19 billion), Poland just over a billion and Italy close to half a billion. EBITDA after leases increased to €1.64 billion ($1.79 billion), up from €1.57 billion ($1.71 billion) a year previously.

The profit for the period was €231 million ($252 million), down from €639 million ($698 million) a year previously, which was owing to last year's gains from the sale of the remaining 30% share in On Tower France to Cellnex and an increase in net finance costs in part due to the UPC Poland acquisition.

In France, "our sales momentum was really solid. We are strengthening our local presence in terms of distribution, in terms of customer care. We still had a big push on fiber and we managed to move 70% of our DSL customers to fiber. We just reached five million FTTH subscribers and this is clearly better than what we anticipated," Reynaud said.

Iliad noted that the French market remains highly competitive, although domestic operator Free has refrained from increasing prices there.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

In terms of network coverage in France, Free's 5G network now covers 90.1% of the population while Free Fiber passed 33.5 million homes in France, including 6.8 million homes in very densely populated areas and 26.7 million in averagely and non-densely populated areas.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE