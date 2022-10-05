II-VI unveils node-on-a-blade platform

SAXONBURG, Pa. – II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in optical communications technology, today unveiled its node-on-a-blade platform, a scalable multi-degree reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) system. The system embeds ultrahigh-resolution telemetry that is critical for high-mix wavelength services, and compact wavelength selective switch (WSS) technology that is ideal for enterprise access networks.

The ongoing buildout of enterprise and cloud datacenters is exponentially increasing the bandwidth requirements for optical networks and driving the demand for systems that are more efficient to deploy, operate, and scale. II-VI’s new node-on-a-blade provides such compelling benefits by utilizing the industry’s leading WSS technology, high-power pump lasers, and ultrahigh-resolution wavelength telemetry.

II-VI's node-on-a-blade offers significant benefits:

More efficient to deploy: With the industry’s most compact WSS technology, the system saves cost by significantly reducing facility expenses.

More efficient to operate: The system seamlessly supports route-and-select nodes, which are highly desirable for their operational simplicity and flexible add-drop configurations.

More efficient to scale: With its ultrahigh-resolution embedded telemetry, the system can manage a high mix of wavelength services at different baud rates.

Read the full press release here.

