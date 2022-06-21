II-VI and ADVA unveil industry’s first 100ZR pluggable coherent transceiver for the optical network edge

PITTSBURGH – II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in optical transceivers, and ADVA (FSE: ADV), a leader in open optical networking solutions, today launched the industry's first 100ZR pluggable coherent transceiver. Jointly defined and purpose-built for the optical network edge, the coherent 100ZR transceiver is rated for both commercial- and industrial-temperature (C-temp and I-temp) operating ranges. The new 100ZR digital coherent optics (DCO) transceiver features the Steelerton™ coherent digital signal processor (DSP). Co-funded by both companies, this all-new DSP is completely unique to the marketplace.

The rapid growth of data traffic in 5G wireless and broadband access networks is driving demand for next-generation transmission technology that enables service providers to expand the capacity of their bandwidth aggregation infrastructure at the edge of the network. The new coherent 100ZR transceiver now empowers service providers to deploy 100 Gbps coherent transceiver technology in the access network easily and affordably. These benefits are achieved thanks to the transceiver's unique features, including a coherent DSP optimized for 100ZR, cost-efficient silicon photonics technology, a standard QSFP28 interface, and Flextune™ technology.

The new coherent 100ZR transceiver plugs directly into existing head-ends, switches, and routers, enabling existing network elements to transmit 100 Gbps signals over links stretching up to several hundred kilometers. The 100ZR transceivers are offered in both C-temp and I-temp variations to meet a broad range of deployment options, including central offices and local exchanges, as well as in more challenging ambient environments, such as in street cabinets.

Read the full press release here.

