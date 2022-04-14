Horizon closes deal for Consolidated Cooperative's commercial fiber business

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Horizon, an Ohio-based fiber-optic broadband company, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Consolidated Cooperative's commercial fiber business on March 31, 2022. The strategic acquisition adds approximately 450 route miles of fiber to Horizon's existing all-fiber network, further expanding its footprint north of Columbus, Ohio, through Delaware, Marion and Richland counties. Horizon is backed by experienced telecom investors led by Novacap. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Consolidated Cooperative will continue to provide electric service to its more than 16,000 members at 18,000 locations in central Ohio, in addition to providing propane, natural gas, and residential fiber internet services throughout the region. In an earlier release, Consolidated announced the sale of its commercial fiber business unit, along with plans to expand its residential fiber offering to more customers within its service territory.

Horizon and Consolidated Cooperative are committed to ensuring a smooth transition with quick and effective integration of the commercial fiber networks. Current Consolidated commercial fiber customers will not see any interruption in their service, and Horizon will continue to serve customers according to their existing agreements.

Business customers will have access to Horizon's full suite of fiber services, including high-speed internet, Ethernet, hosted voice, cloud connections, dark fiber, wavelengths, and data center connectivity across the Midwest. Horizon's enterprise fiber network solutions are fast, flexible, high-quality, reliable, and scalable to ensure businesses meet their evolving demands for connectivity.

