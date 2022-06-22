Hoosier Net gets backing from Accord Telecommunications Collaborative

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Net, LLC, a consortium of internet service providers, announces today that it has received investment from Accord Telecommunications Collaborative, LLC, a service provider composed of 21 Rural Electric Membership Cooperatives (REMCs) and telephone cooperatives. This will make Hoosier Net the first Indatel statewide network composed of both telephone companies and electric cooperatives. The investment comes at a critical time for Hoosier Net, as federal and state authorities prepare to distribute billions of dollars in broadband grant funds under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Hoosier Net and Accord are collectively owned by 35 service providers. With Accord's investment and partnership, the collective will be able to leverage integrated and complementary assets to achieve statewide scale and facilitate broadband deployment in rural areas.

With the help of middle-mile networks like Hoosier Net, rural Hoosiers will have the ability to access high-speed Internet.

Hoosier Net provides owners, telecommunications providers, and direct commercial clients such as hospitals, schools, and government organizations with high-speed fiber-optic backbone capabilities. Miami-Cass REMC is one of Accord's members. They've had the good fortune of receiving significant grant money from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), Cass County government, and the City of Delphi as they've built out broadband internet in their Indiana coverage areas.

