GTS Telecom taps Ciena for Romanian upgrade, increases capacity tenfold

HANOVER, Md. – GTS Telecom, an information technology and communications service provider in Romania and member of Deutsche Telekom AG, has selected Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to upgrade its network from 10G to 100G across the country. Designed with future needs in mind, the network gives GTS Telecom the ability to migrate the countrywide network to 200G, 400G—and even 800G—as customer needs evolve.

The deployment uses Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms, powered by WaveLogic coherent technology, in conjunction with flexible grid ROADMs (reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers), to deliver consistent, high-bandwidth connectivity across the whole of Romania. With WaveLogic Encryption, GTS will be able to incorporate encryption services for customers in the public sector who require enhanced security. GTS is also leveraging Ciena Services for remote service migration and commissioning.

