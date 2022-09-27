Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Google Fiber is about to go big with the Gigs

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/27/2022
Comment (0)

Google Fiber's fastest tier currently hits 2-Gig downstream by 1-Gig upstream, but the fiber-fueled service provider will soon unleash a broader set of multi-gigabit speed options, according to CEO Dinni Jain.

Jain, a former Time Warner Cable and Insight Communications exec, revealed today that Google Fiber will "dramatically expand our multi-gigabit tiers" in the "coming months."

(Source: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Jain didn't let loose with any specific speed tiers and pricing that's on the horizon. Google Fiber's current high-end tier – 2-Gig down by 1-Gig up – sells for $100 per month, and its baseline symmetrical 1-Gig service fetches $70 per month.

However, Jain did note that Google Fiber's coming multi-gig options represent "critical milestones on our journey to 100 Gig symmetrical Internet."

Trial pumps out 20-Gig down

Meanwhile, Google Fiber touted some progress it's made on the trial front. Following earlier lab trials, Google Fiber ran a home-based test at the Kansas City-area home of Nick Saporito, Google Fiber's head of commercial strategy, that pumped out 20.2 Gbit/s in the downstream.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Google Fiber)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Google Fiber)

"Google Fiber's differentiating factor has long been our vision that the Internet should be measured in gigs, not megs," Jain wrote.

Google Fiber is teasing new, faster speed offerings amid an acknowledgment that major US broadband providers have already pushed well past 1-Gig, with some offering symmetrical services of 2-Gig, 5-Gig and even 10-Gig. Meanwhile, US cable operators, including Comcast, are already pouring the foundation for symmetrical, multi-gig services that will debut in select markets starting next year using DOCSIS 4.0.

"We believe that many, if not most, communities across America will ultimately have at least two, if not three, fiber providers and an incumbent coax provider," Jain wrote. "We see it in communities we plan to build in, and expect investment in the industry to continue."

In addition to speed tiers and pricing, Google Fiber did not indicate a rollout cadence for the new multi-gig tiers and which markets might get it first. Google Fiber has been asked to clarify if the new multi-gig offerings will be limited to the company's fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) footprint or if they would also be applied to Webpass, its fixed-wireless platform.

But Jain promised to expand a bit on how Google Fiber is building its networks and how speed will be maximized inside customer homes in the coming weeks.

Google Fiber's speed plans surface as the company presses ahead with renewed network and service expansion efforts.

Last month, Google Fiber announced that it is in talks with city leaders as part of a plan to expand into parts of a handful of midwestern states, including Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho.

Here's a list of Google Fiber's current and planned network and service deployments using FTTP or Webpass:

Table 1:

Market FTTP or Webpass
Atlanta, Georgia FTTP
Austin, Texas FTTP
Charlotte, North Carolina FTTP
Chicago, Illinois Webpass
Colorado FTTP*
Denver, Colorado Webpass
Des Moines, Iowa FTTP
Huntsville, Alabama FTTP
Idaho FTTP*
Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri FTTP
Miami, Florida Webpass
Nebraska FTTP*
Nevada FTTP*
Nashville, Tennessee FTTP
Oakland, California Webpass
Orange County, California FTTP
Provo, Utah FTTP
Salt Lake City, Utah FTTP
San Antonio, Texas FTTP
San Diego, California Webpass
San Francisco, California Webpass
Seattle, Washington Webpass
*Google Fiber FTTP deployments coming to cities yet to be announced.
(Source: Google Fiber)

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE