Global Cloud Xchange battles global latency with subsea connectivity





Subsea cable operators face the unique challenge of balancing future capacity demands while deploying and maintaining cable systems meant to last 25 to 30 years. Jim Fagan, chief strategy and revenue officer for Global Cloud Xchange, joins the podcast to discuss new technologies for future-proofing subsea cables, and examines which regions are exhibiting the most growth in bandwidth demands.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Background on Jim Fagan and Global Cloud Xchange. (00:25)

GCX's managed services business. (04:01)

Impact of the pandemic on GCX's business. (06:12)

Regions where GCX is experiencing growth and partnership with Equinix. (09:03)

Subsea cable management across international waters. (11:50)

New and emerging subsea cable technologies. (15:01)

Logistical and equipment management challenges to operating and managing subsea cables. (17:55)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading