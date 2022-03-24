Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

GBI deploys Infinera's ICE Optical Engines

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/24/2022
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today Gulf Bridge International (GBI), a global cloud, connectivity, and content enabler, deployed Infinera's Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE) technology to increase capacity on GBI's Smart Network. This has enabled GBI to launch new initiatives like its Capacity Protection Program and prepare for major events like the World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar later this year.

Infinera's ICE technology deployed across GBI's submarine and terrestrial networks equips GBI to deliver reliable, ultra-high-speed capacity to its customers, helping them meet increasing data traffic and bandwidth demands in the region. Infinera's ICE technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform has enabled GBI to launch its Capacity Protection Program, which seeks to provide customers with increased protection and optimize both the restoration and repair processes, as well as take a proactive approach to fault prediction and detection. Launched earlier this year, GBI's program will provide billions of international viewers with a seamless viewing experience of the world's largest football competition.

"Deploying Infinera's ICE technology across our network provides the terabits of capacity required to meet the demanding bandwidth needs of the region," said Gavin Rea, Chief Technical Officer at GBI. "This deployment has enabled GBI to kick off our exciting new Capacity Protection Program to better support our customers and stream international events with reliability and ease. With Infinera's ICE technology, we are well-positioned to provide a variety of reliable, high-capacity services now and in the future."

"GBI operates significant subsea and terrestrial networks in the Middle East and globally, providing their customers with industry-leading network services," said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. "By deploying Infinera's high-capacity coherent optical transmission solutions on their Smart Network, GBI is able to increase network capacity and deliver new services to their customers. We are delighted to support GBI and their customers throughout the Middle East and globally."

Infinera

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE