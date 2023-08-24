Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

First Orion touts 1B branded calls

News Wire Feed

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces the achievement of surpassing one billion branded calls for the year. The swift adoption of branded calling by businesses across all industries seeking to enhance their bottom line through enriched customer and employee experiences has resulted in a 3X growth in First Orion's customer base over the past 12 months.

Businesses need help connecting with customers via the voice channel because most consumers have stopped answering calls from phone numbers they do not recognize. Surveys conducted by First Orion indicate that 90% of consumers feel uncomfortable answering unidentified calls. Consumers prefer receiving branded calls, and 90% expect businesses to brand their calls to them.

First Orion's INFORM® overcomes this challenge by allowing businesses to customize up to 32 characters to display their name on the recipient's mobile device while it rings and in the native call log afterward. First Orion is trusted by leading enterprises in the insurance, financial services, healthcare, and retail industries, including multiple clients on the Fortune 100 list.

INFORM has enabled businesses to achieve:

  • Increased First Call Conversion: a call center experienced a 76% increase in first call conversions
  • Decreased Decline Rate: a national home improvement retailer saw a 55% decrease in its decline rate
  • Increased Long Call Duration: a property insurance provider saw a 68% increase in long call duration

    First Orion's Branded Communication solutions are powered by its Communication Exchange, which protects consumers and businesses with ongoing business legitimacy vetting and fraud prevention and detection.

    "As the leaders of the branded calling industry from its inception, First Orion is dedicated to revolutionizing customer experiences and driving enhanced business outcomes," said Joe Stinziano, president and COO of First Orion. "Our commitment to optimizing answer and engagement rates for outbound calls has not only set industry standards but has also transformed how businesses connect with their customers. This milestone of surpassing one billion branded calls further exemplifies our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centric solutions."

    Read the full press release here.

    First Orion

