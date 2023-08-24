First Orion touts 1B branded calls

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces the achievement of surpassing one billion branded calls for the year. The swift adoption of branded calling by businesses across all industries seeking to enhance their bottom line through enriched customer and employee experiences has resulted in a 3X growth in First Orion's customer base over the past 12 months.

Businesses need help connecting with customers via the voice channel because most consumers have stopped answering calls from phone numbers they do not recognize. Surveys conducted by First Orion indicate that 90% of consumers feel uncomfortable answering unidentified calls. Consumers prefer receiving branded calls, and 90% expect businesses to brand their calls to them.

First Orion's INFORM® overcomes this challenge by allowing businesses to customize up to 32 characters to display their name on the recipient's mobile device while it rings and in the native call log afterward. First Orion is trusted by leading enterprises in the insurance, financial services, healthcare, and retail industries, including multiple clients on the Fortune 100 list.

INFORM has enabled businesses to achieve:

Increased First Call Conversion: a call center experienced a 76% increase in first call conversions

Decreased Decline Rate: a national home improvement retailer saw a 55% decrease in its decline rate