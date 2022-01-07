Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

FCC releases nearly $159M in connectivity funding for schools and libraries

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/1/2022
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Communications Commission today announced it is committing nearly $159 million in two new funding rounds through the Emergency Connectivity Program, helping to close the Homework Gap.

The funding supports applications from all three of the program's application windows, supporting over 300,000 students across the country, including in Alabama, Guam, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, and West Virginia. Nearly $2 million from the first and second application windows will provide support in the upcoming school year for approximately 15 schools and 4 libraries. For the third application window, the Commission is committing nearly $157 million that will support over 350 schools, 50 libraries, and 4 consortia. Total funding committed to date is nearly $5.3 billion.

The funding can be used to support off-campus learning, such as nightly homework, to ensure students across the country have the necessary support to keep up with their education. To date, the program has helped over 12.7 million students, supporting approximately 10,000 schools, 900 libraries, and 100 consortia, and providing over 11 million connected devices and 5 million broadband connections. Of the nearly $5.3 billion funding commitments approved to date, $4.1 billion is supporting applications from Window 1; $819 million from Window 2; and $401 million from Window 3.

Read the full announcement here.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
