FCC authorizes another $313M for RDOF buildouts

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission today announced that it is ready to authorize more than $313 million through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to fund new broadband deployments in 19 states bringing service to over 130,000 locations. This is the eighth round of funding in the program, which to date has provided over $5 billion in funding for new deployments in 47 states to bring broadband to over 2.8 million locations.

The Commission also denied a petition by RHMD, LLC for waiver of the deadline to obtain eligible telecommunications carrier status because the company failed to diligently pursue efforts to obtain the designation.

The Commission continues its efforts to monitor and ensure compliance with the program rules through the Rural Broadband Accountability Plan and other oversight measures including:

Sending letters to 197 applicants concerning areas where there was evidence of existing service or questions of waste. Bidders have already chosen not to pursue support in approximately 5,000 census blocks in response to the Commission's letters.

Denying waivers for winning bidders, like RHMD, that have not made appropriate efforts to secure state approvals or prosecute their applications. These bidders would have otherwise received almost $370 million.

Conducting an exhaustive technical, financial, and legal review of all winning bidders.

A list of the eligible census blocks covered by the winning bids announced today is available under the "Results" tab on this page: https://www.fcc.gov/auction/904/round-results. For a list of RDOF providers and funding amounts by state, see https://www.fcc.gov/auction/904.

